Commanders vs. 49ers: Washington and San Francisco Defense Get Stops in Red Zone

The San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders this afternoon. Here's a look at live coverage throughout the game.

The Washington Commanders face the San Francisco 49ers in a big game towards the playoff picture in the NFC.

Following their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants, the Commanders have a 35 percent chance of making the playoffs. Currently, the Commanders hold the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

This Saturday, Heinicke, Brian Robinson Jr. and the Commanders are faced with the tough task of finding offensive momentum against a 49ers defense that is best in the league this season, allowing just 15 points per game.

Washington's defense will face San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The Commanders could receive a boost with the impending return of defensive end Chase Young. San Francisco is coming off a 21-13 win vs. the Seattle Seahawks that clinched the NFC West title.

Here's a look at who won't play for the Commanders today ...

S Kam Curl (ankle)

QB Sam Howell

G Chris Paul

OL Saahdiq Charles (concussion)

DT Daniel Wise

Here's a look at who won't play for the 49ers today ...

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

WR Deebo Samuel (knee, ankle)

DT Kevin Givens (knee)

DL Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle)

OL Nick Zakelj

DE Drake Jackson

TE Ross Dwelley

WHAT: Washington Commanders (7-6-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

WHERE: Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California (68,500)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 24, 2022, 4:05 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: CBS | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: 49ers -7.5

TOTAL: 37.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: 49ers -333, Commanders +260

Stick around with Commander Country throughout the afternoon with live updates, drive-by-drive coverage and highlights.

First Quarter:

The Commanders get the ball to start the game.

Brian Robinson gets two carries and on third down, Taylor Heinicke goes deep but the pass was dropped by Jahan Dotson.

Change of possession.

San Francisco gets a first down on a four-yard run by Christian McCaffery. On third and seven, Brock Purdy's pass is complete to George Kittle for 24 yards to Washington's 24-yard line.

Tyler Davis-Price runs for six yards on first down. Davis-Price gets another carry and runs for three yards. On third and one, he's stopped short of a first down. On fourth and one, San Francisco tries to get Washington to jump offsides before calling a timeout. The 49ers go for it, and Kyle Juszczyk gets the carry and flips it to McCaffery and he's stopped short.

Change of possession.

Robinson gets the carry and loses a yard after being tackled by Nick Bosa. Robinson gets another handoff and gains 11 yards, but it's negated by a holding call against Charles Leno. On second and 18, Robinson gets four yards. On third and 13, Heinicke's pass intended for Terry McLaurin is nearly picked off before falling incomplete.

Ray Ray McCloud is tackled at San Francisco's 37-yard line. Unnecessary roughness on Washington adds 15 yards to the return for the 49ers.

Change of possession.

San Francisco begins the drive at Washington's 48-yard line after the penalty. Purdy's pass is complete to McCaffery for six yards. Purdy's pass is intended for Brandon Aiyuk and it's incomplete. On third and four, Daron Payne sacks Purdy for a loss of 12 yards.