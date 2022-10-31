'Blessed and Fortunate': Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Reflects on First NFL Trip Home

INDIANAPOLIS, In. -- Usually, when we write about a home game for Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin we're doing it from Ashburn, Virginia or Landover, Maryland.

This Sunday we did it from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Where McLaurin grew up wanting to be like legendary Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison.

Who he dressed up as for two-straight Halloweens back when he was a less-scary Terry, dreaming of playing in the NFL.

"I just wanted to stay focused on the game," McLaurin said when asked about having a large group of friends and family present on Sunday. "But pregame Marvin Harrison came up to me and wanted to take a picture and I'm like, 'Me?'. That was just an extremely full circle moment."

Of course, McLaurin has become a fan favorite not just because of the plays he makes, but because of the way he interacts with those who call out to him after training camp practices and chant his name in the FedEx Field stands on game days.

"The way I've been embraced since I've been here has been unbelievable," McLaurin said. "The fans that we have are extremely demanding, as they should. This organization had championship after championship at one time, selling out the stadium. I just want to be a part of getting that ship righted and get us right back to where we need to be."

If it sounds like McLaurin wants to be more than just a really good football player, that's because his aim is absolutely higher than plays on the field.

He knows the impact a player can make because players like Harrison and Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne made those impacts on him.

"I think that's really part of the reason why I'm in this position," he said. "I don't think my true purpose on this earth is just to play football. It's to inspire, it's to meet people and make their day. Anytime I can give my gloves, or meet a kid, or meet a family I'm going to take the time to do that...I enjoy those moments."

McLaurin turned a childhood dream into reality. And that reality - as he said - came full circle on Sunday.

Better yet, his team won. And all Commanders fans can enjoy that.

Especially the ones who may someday help their new home team win an NFL game back in the DMV, where they watched their favorite receiver do it, years before.

You can follow David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.