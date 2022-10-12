Skip to main content

Commanders CB William Jackson III OUT vs. Bears; Who Will Replace Him?

Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is dealing with a back injury. He won't play on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

The Washington Commanders are planning to play the Chicago Bears without one of their starting defenders.

According to NFL Network, cornerback William Jackson III is out for Thursday night's game with a back injury.

"#Commanders CB William Jackson III is not traveling with the team Chicago and will be ruled out for tomorrow’s game against the #Bears, sources say. Jackson has been on the injury report this week with a back injury," Mike Garofolo tweeted.

“I think the biggest thing as far as William is concerned, you know, first of all is just making sure he's healthy," head coach Ron Rivera said. "But I think the biggest thing is again, just understanding your connections you're working with and how you work with your teammates. It is a little bit different from what he had done previously.”

Jackson exited Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with a back injury that has given him issues throughout the season. Jackson missed the Week 3 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles with the same injury.

With Jackson out, the Commanders will likely rely on Benjamin St-Juste to play a larger role. St-Juste performed well when he started in Jackson's place in Week 3, so the team has confidence in him moving forward. Rachad Wildgoose could also see more action as a result of Jackson's injury.

The Commanders and Bears kickoff at 8:15 p.m. Thursday night at Soldier Field.

