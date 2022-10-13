Commanders vs. Bears Week 6: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Something has to give when the Washington Commanders head to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Washington has gone over a month without getting into the win column and is riding a four-game losing streak. The Commanders were two yards away from pulling ahead against the Tennessee Titans with 19 seconds left to play, but a Carson Wentz interception as time expired led to a 21-17 loss.

Tensions seem to have risen following the loss. Amid Washington sliding further behind in the NFC East, Ron Rivera was asked what the difference is between his team compared to the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Rivera wasted no time saying what differentiates the four teams is the “quarterback.”

Rivera has since apologized for his comments regarding Wentz.

Cornerback William Jackson III missed a majority of the game against Tennessee and will be out against the Bears due to a back injury. Tight end Logan Thomas and rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson will also be out on Thursday night.

The Bears have been competitive despite expectations leading into the season. Chicago took the lead early in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings before they staged a comeback to win 29-22 at home.

Quarterback Justin Fields turned in his best performance of the season, completing 15 of his 21 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown. He was also the Bears’ leading rusher, running for 47 yards on eight carries.

Defensive back Dane Cruikshank is the only player on the Bears' injury report ahead of Thursday.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (1-4) vs. Chicago Bears (2-3)

WHERE: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois (61,500)

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: Amazon Prime Video | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Commanders -1.5

TOTAL: 38 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Commanders -110, Bears -110

