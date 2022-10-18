Commanders CB William Jackson III on Trade Request: 'I Never Said That I Want Out'

ASHBURN, Va. -- You saw the reports saying Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III wants off the team, and to another with a scheme that fits his talents better.

Specifically, more man, less zone.

After not traveling to Chicago with the team last week, Jackson's first chance to address the rumors came on Tuesday in the team's locker room.

"I never said I wanted out," Jackson said of the report. "I love my teammates...people can write what they want to write, I just sit back and do my job."

His job, as it were, is to cover opposing receivers. Mostly in a zone coverage scheme, something Jackson has struggled with in his two years with the Commanders.

This year, Jackson has played on 127 coverage snaps and is one of 88 NFL corners to do so according to Pro Football Focus' stat tracking.

69 of those, so just over half, have come in zone. And his 50.8 grade in zone coverage ranks him 80th.

The best grade in this qualifying group for the Commanders belongs to second-year player, Benjamin St-Juste.

His 75.3 grade is much higher than Jackson's, but also better than Kendall Fuller's 54.7 grade through six weeks.

And those declines in play may be the reason for Jackson's benching against the Tennessee Titans and is surely cause for frustration from the corner.

"I'm just trying to get comfortable with the zone thing," said Jackson. "It's coming together slowly...and I'm just ready to move forward with this injury."

That injury is the one residing in his back, where Jackson says he's suffering pain from a disc-related issue.

With limited movement in his back, he says it's difficult for him to get into his stance, and to complete the other actions required of an NFL cornerback.

Of course, this is the same injury coach Ron Rivera didn't cite as the reason for pulling him against Tennessee.

Rivera also held back from identifying it as a cause even after Jackson himself said it was.

Which is the truth? We may never know, officially.

On Tuesday, Rivera said Jackson wouldn't likely play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

And from a team view, that's the most important thing. No matter how it's unfolding behind the scenes.

