Commanders Look Lost in First Half vs. Lions

The Washington Commanders are walking into the locker room scratching their heads against the Detroit Lions while trailing 22-0.

Simply put, the Commanders have been outclassed in every aspect of the game by the Lions.

On offense, Washington's first five drives failed to produce a first down, and Carson Wentz was sacked in the end zone on one of the possessions, leading to a rare safety.

The safety put the Lions up 5-0 and gave them excellent field position following a punt return from wide receiver Kalif Raymond. The ensuing drive ended in a touchdown from second-year pro Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has a touchdown in each of Detroit's last six games.

The defense has struggled just as much, allowing quarterback Jared Goff to complete 12 of 19 passes for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The second score came on a three-yard pass to wide receiver Josh Reynolds to make it a three-score game.

On the flip side, Wentz has completed 9 of 16 passes for 59 yards. Terry McLaurin has yet to record a catch. Antonio Gibson has just 13 yards on the ground on five carries. The Commanders have failed to garner any momentum.

The Commanders start with the ball to kick off the second half, and if the entire team doesn't wake up immediately going into the final 30 minutes, this game will be over way before the clock hits zero.

