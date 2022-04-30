Skip to main content
'My Heart Stopped': Percy Butler Looking to Bring Special Talents to Commanders

A special teams ace with free safety potential for the Commanders on Day 3

ASHBURN, Va. -- One of the best parts of the NFL Draft weekend is experiencing the life-changing moment a prospect becomes part of a team like the Washington Commanders. 

For Louisiana safety Percy Butler that phone call came when Washington made their pick at No. 113. 

New Washington Commanders safety, Percy Butler (No. 9)

New Washington Commanders safety, Percy Butler (No. 9)

New Washington Commanders safety, Percy Butler (No. 9)

"My heart stopped," Butler said about getting the call. "It's a relief getting that call. Just to be sitting there waiting, I couldn't even watch the TV, it felt so unreal."

But it's real. Butler is now an NFL safety, expected to bring an immediate impact to the team as a gunner on the punt team, but he feels capable of doing even more. 

"On special teams, I feel like I can play...all four of them," Butler said. "But my favorite special teams (has) got to be punt...I feel like that's the best special teams that is out there to play."

Butler's talents as a gunner with his upside as a developmental safety with 4.3 speed may be what attracted the Commanders to spending a fourth-round pick on him in the first place, something the player attributes to his ability to communicate with his punter. 

"I talk to the punter...so he (can) place the ball where I tell him," Butler said. "I take what the defender gives me, and take control after that."

The strategy of being a gunner on punt coverage may be a big part of what draws him to the task of getting downfield to make a play, but the physicality of it is also appealing to him. 

In the short-term, Butler will make his money as a gunner, contributing in other areas as the team sees fit. 

But if he's going to last in the NFL he'll have to show at least some ability as a professional free safety. A challenge Butler understands coming into it. 

"Every team wants even running backs (who) gotta be able to catch the ball now," Butler said. "So I feel like as a safety now...if you want to be on the field...it's a big play league, so you gotta be able to cover."

Day 3 is the time NFL teams take chances on athletes who need development while hoping to leverage the raw skills on special teams. 

Butler fits the bill there perfectly, and clearly embraces the role he'll likely fill with the Washington Commanders.

