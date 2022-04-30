Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Perfect Spot: Commanders QB Sam Howell 'Super Excited' to Land in Washington

Sliding to the fifth round, the projected first round quarterback is taking his NFL start in stride

ASHBURN, Va. -- The weekend of surprises continues for the Washington Commanders in the NFL Draft. 

If you thought wide receiver Jahan Dotson was a reach in the first round, then maybe the fifth-round selection of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell will offset that. 

Sam Howell

New Washington Commanders quarterback, Sam Howell

Dyami Brown and Sam Howell

New Washington Commanders quarterback, Sam Howell reuniting in the NFL with collegiate teammate Dyami Brown

Washington Commanders Helmets

Washington Commanders

For Howell, he's happy with the results, landing with the team he says he wanted to play for all along. 

"It's been a whirlwind last couple days," Howell said. "But for me I was just trusting in God throughout the whole process...I'm super excited to join this wonderful football team...and this is the perfect spot for me."

Immediate reactions to the pick seem to agree with Howell, who will come in as a backup to Washington quarterback Carson Wentz, and is expected to compete with Taylor Heinicke for depth chart placement. 

"I just think it's a great team," Howell said. "Great defense (and) so many great weapons on offense, and I love the quarterback room as well."

Every year the draft is a beast every analyst tries to pin down, and we never get it right. 

Curveballs, unexpected trades, and late-stage revelations always throw off months of evaluating, but nothing in recent memory measures up to the quarterback slides we've seen in this year's selections. 

Following his 2020 season with North Carolina, Howell was projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17809184
Play

Touchdown Machine: Commanders Select Nevada TE Cole Turner in 4th Round

At 6-6, Turner plays the tight end position as if he's a wide receiver

By Kevin Tame22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
USATSI_17818905
Play

Carolina to Commanders: QB Sam Howell Selected By Washington In Round 5

The Commanders get their quarterback.

By David Harrison1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Sam Howell
Play

Commanders Start Round 5: Select North Carolina QB Sam Howell, Nevada TE Cole Turner

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Washington Commanders guide.

By Washington Football Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago

After losing all of his weapons, however, Howell struggled to replicate the same production in 2021, and the result was a four-round slide from where he was once projected. 

The good news is, he's getting to play with one of those weapons again, in with Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown.

"He's one of my best friends," Howell said of Brown. "We had so much fun together at North Carolina so I just can't wait to play with him again."

As much as Howell is appreciating his spot, playing with Brown, and ultimately heading to the NFL, nobody could really blame him if he were disappointed a bit with how far his slide lasted. 

USATSI_17818905

New Washington Commanders quarterback, Sam Howell

Carson Wentz

Washington Commanders quarterback, Carson Wentz

Dyami Brown

Washington Commanders wide receiver, Dyami Brown

But the quarterback says he's taking the lessons of 2021 that brought him to this spot in stride and is using them to fuel future success.

"I wouldn't trade last year for anything," Howell said. "I think I learned so much this past season that made me overall a better football player and a better person."

Howell is headed to the NFL, exactly where he was supposed to go when the weekend started. 

And the Washington Commanders get another shot at identifying their next franchise quarterback, which is what everyone wanted to see happen when the offseason started without a playoff game to end 2021.

USATSI_17809184
News

Touchdown Machine: Commanders Select Nevada TE Cole Turner in 4th Round

By Kevin Tame22 minutes ago
USATSI_17818905
News

Carolina to Commanders: QB Sam Howell Selected By Washington In Round 5

By David Harrison1 hour ago
Sam Howell
News

Commanders Start Round 5: Select North Carolina QB Sam Howell, Nevada TE Cole Turner

By Washington Football Staff1 hour ago
5f5d0bc6116c3.image
News

'My Heart Stopped': Percy Butler Looking to Bring Special Talents to Commanders

By David Harrison2 hours ago
5f5d0bc6116c3.image
News

Commanders Boost Secondary, Add Louisiana Safety Percy Butler

By Kevin Tame2 hours ago
Brian Robinson Jr. 3
News

'It Felt Amazing': Commanders RB Brian Robinson Adds Versatility to Washington Backfield

By David Harrison3 hours ago
Isaiah-Spiller
News

NFL Draft: 10 Day 3 Offensive Targets For Commanders

By Kevin Tame4 hours ago
JP211002_0133_FB_Neb_v_NorWestern-scaled
News

NFL Draft: 10 Compelling Day 3 Defensive Players For Commanders

By Kevin Tame4 hours ago