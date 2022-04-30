Washington Commanders TE Cole Turner Looking to 'Move The Chains' in Rookie Year
ASHBURN, Va. -- Adding a tight end with somewhat singular talents entering the NFL, the Washington Commanders welcomed Nevada's Cole Turner to the team.
New Washington Commanders tight end, Cole Turner
Like all Day 3 draft picks, the waiting can be agonizing, but once the phone call comes in the focus turns to what's next.
"(It's been) a long couple of days," Turner said when he met with the media for the first time in a Zoom conference. "But I was enjoying it with family and this is a spot where I really felt like I could succeed, so I'm glad they (are) giving me the opportunity."
An opportunity is what he'll get. The rest of what he gets will come through his own hard work and performance.
Turner has only been playing the tight end position for two years after moving from being a wideout before then.
The upside to this is his clear ability as a receiving tight end where he'll help Washington with a little insurance if starter Logan Thomas falls victim to injuries again in 2022.
"I'm a guy that can come in immediately and help out in the pass game," said Turner. "In the red zone, come help move the chains on third down."
Where he won't contribute as much, is as an inline blocker.
Split out from the offensive line, he can take on a defensive back and help out as a blocker, but he knows he'll have to get better inline to stay on the field.
"I definitely need to develop into a guy who can play every down," Turner said. "Be a guy who can go play at the end of the line of scrimmage and be trusted...that's something I'm going to have to earn through time, but I'm looking forward to it."
Washington Commanders tight end, Logan Thomas
Athletic traits are valued highly in the later rounds.
In Turner, the Washington Commanders have a project to develop as a blocking asset who can contribute as a receiver until that skill gets up to speed.