Commanders TE Logan Thomas 'Feels Good,' But Will He Play Sunday vs. Jaguars?

With their regular season opener just around the corner, three of the Washington Commanders’ tight ends are trending in the right direction.

Logan Thomas, John Bates, and Cole Turner all have a shot to see the field on Sunday when Washington hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Thomas potentially returning should garner the most attention. In 2020, Thomas had a career year, catching 72 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns. Injuries derailed any chance Thomas had to carry that momentum into the 2021 season. The quarterback turned tight end only appeared in six games thanks to a hamstring injury and a torn ACL that cut his season short.

While Thomas has made progress with his recovery from the knee injury, his status for week one is still in limbo.

“Still feel things here and there,” Thomas said in a press conference. “But not anything that affects the way I play.”

John Bates and rookie Cole Turner have also returned to practice after missing a significant portion of training camp due to injuries. Bate was out due to a calf injury, while Turner missed time due to a hamstring injury after impressing during the summer.

Both players went through individual drills on Monday.

Bates appeared in all 17 games last season, but only caught 20 passes for 249 yards.

With Thomas’ return still in doubt and Bates missing a majority of training camp, Turner has a chance to earn some valuable playing time for Washington.

The 6-6 rookie out of Nevada had 62 receptions for 677 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior year. His 2021 campaign landed him on All-Mountain West Second Team. Turner also made the All-Mountain West First Team in his junior year.

The emergence of Turner or the return of Thomas would go a long way in helping balance Washington’s offense which will be heavily reliant on wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, and Jahan Dotson.

