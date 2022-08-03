Commanders Madden OLB Ratings: Where's Jamin Davis Heading Into Year 2?

If we’re being honest, the NFL game looked to be too much for Washington Commanders 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis last season as a rookie coming out of Kentucky.

But he also flashed at moments, reminding everyone why the Commanders were high on him to begin with.

Recording 76 tackles and one sack in 16 games isn’t going to be enough to satisfy anyone wanting to see the team get good value for the pick spent on Davis.

But he’s focused, moving on from the past, and playing faster as he gets ready for his second season.

The real tests will be regular season opponents, but the preseason and training camp will give us a much better look, and an idea of what we can expect from Davis in his second season.

Entering his rookie year, Davis was rated by Madden 22 as a 73 overall out of 99. However, the Madden evaluators were not fond of his rookie season output and have docked him a point, grading him as a 72 heading into the season.

Maybe Davis will use this as fuel to improve in his second season, and for the Commanders' sake, hopefully he'll be rated a little bit higher a year from now when the next batch of Madden ratings are released.

Here's a look at the Commanders outside linebacker ratings ...

Overall

Jamin Davis: 72

David Mayo: 69

Speed

Jamin Davis: 90

David Mayo: 79

Acceleration

Jamin Davis: 93

David Mayo: 83

Agility

Jamin Davis: 84

David Mayo: 76