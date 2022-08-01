Skip to main content

Commanders Madden MLB Ratings: Where's Cole Holcomb?

Cole Holcomb is set to take on a bigger role on defense this season.

There might not be a player who needs to step up more on the Washington Commanders defense compared to last year's than linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Holcomb, who turned 26 over the weekend, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and he's set to be the team's primary middle linebacker this season.

This means that Holcomb will take on a greater leadership role than he did in 2021.

The fourth-year linebacker is getting his shot at being a true leader in the group despite the fact he’s playing beside 2020 first round NFL Draft pick Jamin Davis.

Holcomb quietly led the team in tackles last season with 142 of them, 43 more than safety Kamren Curl, who finished second.

Having a defensive back as one of the team leaders in tackles isn’t usually a good thing, so while Holcomb is looking to lead his defense to an improved standard in 2022, he’ll look to continue doing so from the front.

In Madden 23's first ratings update, Holcomb is listed as an outside linebacker, but that shouldn't be the case on the field. His 79 rating places him 18th among middle linebackers. So even though there has been chatter all offseason about adding a veteran linebacker, Holcomb rides somewhere in the middle of the pack among NFL starters at the position.

In order for the Commanders to improve in 2022, he'll need to play better than his rating suggests.

Here's a look at the rest of the Commanders middle linebacker ratings ... 

Overall

Cole Holcomb: 79

Khaleke Hudson: 67

Milo Eifler: 54

Speed

Cole Holcomb: 87

Khaleke Hudson: 87

Milo Eifler: 86

Acceleration

Khaleke Hudson: 90

Cole Holcomb: 89

Milo Eifler: 88

Agility

Cole Holcomb: 89

Khaleke Hudson: 84

Milo Eifler: 79

