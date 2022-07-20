Skip to main content

Signing Anthony Barr: Washington Commanders Vs. Dallas Cowboys?

The Commanders are in need of a linebacker.

The worst-kept secret in the NFL might be the Washington Commanders' need for a veteran middle linebacker.

And it appears now that the Commanders are interested in former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr, who remains unsigned.

“[Barr has] been training as if he will be in some team’s training camp,” said Darren Wolfson, during an appearance on The Scoop with Doogie. “I texted you many weeks ago saying keep an eye on the Dallas Cowboys. So I know the Cowboys certainly are interested in Anthony Barr. Washington has also kicked the tires, but right now, I would say keep an eye on the Dallas Cowboys.”

Barr spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Vikings after being drafted 9th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Barr had a successful career in Minnesota, making the Pro Bowl in each year from 2015-18.

Since his Pro Bowl days, Barr has struggled with injuries, but he is still very capable of playing at a high level. In 2021, he recorded 72 tackles in 11 games, and had he played in the other six, there's a great chance he would have surpassed his career-high.

Given the urgency in Washington this season, the Commanders need to find a way to use that money wisely. It's an important year with quarterback Carson Wentz under center and a microscope, Chase Young still on his rookie deal and Rivera's coaching staff needing to prove itself.

If the Commanders don't improve and see results this season, there's a legitimate argument to hit the reset button and start over again.

