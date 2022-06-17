Commanders Minicamp Notebook: Defense Closes with Pick-6

A good end for the defense, with training camp right around the corner

ASHBURN, Va. - The only hit delivered by a Washington Commanders defender this offseason on another human being was inadvertent, without malice, and fortunately led to lessons and not injury.

And learning is what the Commanders' mandatory minicamp was all about.

WHO IS THE BUFFALO?

We're starting this final minicamp notebook with a question we can't answer, but I feel we are closer to being able to.

If the season started today, I think safety Darrick Forrest is your Buffalo.

Fittingly, it was Forrest who picked off quarterback Cole Kelley and ran it back for a pick-six to end Thursday's final practice of the week.

Getting reps with the first-team defense, Forrest has looked very comfortable playing alongside Bobby McCain and Kam Curl.

He's not the only guy getting looks there though, and coach Ron Rivera mentioned undrafted safety Ferrod Gardner as a guy who would get his chances at training camp after missing time recently with a groin injury.

"He was back today and got a chance to see him move around," Rivera said of Gardner. "He's a big guy. He really is this big safety. He moves very well. He is a guy that we're gonna take a nice long look at at the Buffalo position."

PERCY BUTLER IS LOOKING LIKE A STEAL

At the end of the NFL Draft, Rivera said he really hoped to get solid contributions out of every pick from the first to fourth rounds.

Percy Butler was taken with the eighth pick of the fourth round and thus far has been able to flash at some point in just about every practice we've seen.

"Percy Butler has really come in and flashed and shown us that he has got a terrific skill set," Rivera said. "Very pleased with that."

But he's not the only coach singing Butler's praises.

Defensive back coach Chris Harris (more on him later) told me, "I've been thrilled with Percy...the thing that's most intriguing about Percy is he's a very cerebral player so he picked up the defense really fast."

MORE THAN FOOTBALL

There are a lot of things happening on the field for Washington, and a lot happening off of it.

With controversy and competition, it's easy to lose sight of the humanity involved. Rivera said last year that his team was dealing with "real-life s---", and it may not have been more real for anyone outside of defensive end, Montez Sweat.

“It was very difficult for him last year," Rivera said. "He went through the loss of his mother and then the loss of his brother and that really weighs on a person and it was tough. The biggest thing we wanted to do is be there for him."

Sweat missed a day of organized team activities (OTAs) with another personal matter, but has since been able to be with his teammates as they prepare for the season.

With Chase Young still recovering from his injury, Sweat's role on the team will be even bigger than last year, and he's looking forward to trying to help out as best he can.

Meanwhile, the team has put programs and personnel in place to continue helping all of the Washington Commanders handle the day-to-day realities of life in football.

A good step by the organization, and something worth mentioning before we come back for training camp at the end of July, and the focus gets turned up another notch.