Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Logan Thomas Returns

Approaching the final preseason contest of the year, what we saw from Washington to start the week.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders came out of their 24-14 preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with more questions than answers. 

Questions like: how will the team solve their offensive line injury problem, is Brian Robinson Jr. the solidified No. 1 running back, how confident is quarterback Carson Wentz, and what the hell is going on with the defense?

They took to the practice field on Monday, looking to start solving some of those, and got big news before even stepping on the field. 

LOGAN RETURNS

Washington as two tight end truths. There is an embarrassment of riches within the group with talents like Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, and preseason standout Armani Rodgers. 

Beyond those guys, undrafted rookie Curtis Hodges has looked good in practice but has been limited in preseason games due to injury. 

Even Sammis Reyes looked like he was taking strides in his second season before injury tripped him up as well. 

And that leads to the second truth: Washington can't keep its tight ends healthy. 

Thomas was a known injury coming out of last season, but Bates, Turner, Reyes, Hodges, and Eli Wolf (who the team put on reserve status Monday) have all fallen victim since training camp began. 

Well, some of that got better on Monday when Thomas was activated off the preseason physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HEALING ENERGY

Thomas wasn't the only injured Commanders player with some new activity. Heading to the reserved list with Wolf was defensive end Bunmi Rotimi.

But stepping onto the main practice field after missing Saturday's game was running back J.D. McKissic. 

He, along with tight ends John Bates, Cole Turner, Curtis Hodges and offensive linmen Andrew Norwell, Charles Leno Jr., and Wes Schweitzer were among key Washington players who joined the team for individual drills but sat out the team periods. 

For many of those players, being on the main field for any active portion of practice is a step forward, and with time between today and the regular season, lend confidence that they'll be available in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

THE NEW GUYS

While Washington looks to exercise some old demons still lingering around, the new blood brought in this offseason is looking impactful early in their time together. 

Quarterback Carson Wentz continues to look more and more in control of the offense and rookie receiver Jahan Dotson's targets in practice are climbing. 

The play of the day Monday came in a team period when Wentz targeted Dotson deep on the right side of the field.

Dotson had gotten behind veteran cornerback William Jackson III and the perfect pass dropped right in over top of the receiver's right shoulder and resulted in an easy 60+ yard touchdown connection. 

For the Commanders, another day of growth and instruction with good energy and effort all around. 

Which is good, because tomorrow is cutdown day, and some of their teammates will have spent their last practice together on Monday.

