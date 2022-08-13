Panthers 10, Commanders 6 Halftime: Old Faces, New Solutions?

All season long, Commander Country will bring you a halftime brief on what we've seen from the Washington Commanders in the first half, and what needs to happen in the next, for the team to get their next win.

A few years ago Carson Wentz going up against Baker Mayfield would have been a look into the future of the quarterback position.

Now, it's a look into the latest rebuild efforts by the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers.

And here's what we saw in the first half of Washington's Week 1 preseason contest against the Panthers with each new quarterback leading their teams onto the field for the first time.

CARSON WENTZ

The talk of the offseason, Wentz got his first start as the Commanders' newest quarterback and completed one of his first two passes on the opening drive.

His incompletion came on third down, and while we hate to see a three and out to start the game, Wentz put the pass where only tight end Armani Rogers could get it, and gave his guy a chance to make the play.

Things got better on the second drive before an Antonio Gibson fumble killed the drive, but things really got going for Wentz and the first team offense on their third trip onto the field.

Completing 6 of 8 passes on the drive, Wentz spread the ball around well and looked sharp and decisive.

The result was a 14-play touchdown drive that moved the ball 82 yards and flashed some potential of what the Wentz-led offense could look like this season.

ROOKIE STUD

Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was a favorite in the draft class almost as soon as his name was announced.

In practices, he's only shown more potential, and everyone was excited to see what he would do when he could go full speed against a live opponent.

In his first drive, Robinson touched the ball eight times, gained 31-yards, and scored the team's first touchdown of the preseason.

Great debut, and given the context leading to it, it will definitely not be the last time you see him on the field with Wentz.

Here's what we're hoping to see in the second half of Washington's Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers.

QUARTERBACK BATTLE

While the starter is cemented, the backup job may not be - and shouldn't be.

Getting the second shot on the field after Wentz, in the first half of this game we've seen backup Taylor Heinicke playing the hits, only some of those are felt more by his teammates than the fans.

Scrambles, like an 11-yard run 2nd-and-10, make everyone happy.

However, throwing leading receivers like Dyami Brown into harm's way, overthrows of guys like Dax Milne, and an off-target interception reminds you of why Washington went out looking for a new quarterback in the first place.

Rookie Sam Howell can put his name in the hat for a backup job with a strong second half, and we already know he has the arm for it.

ROOKIE DEFENSIVE BACKS

This year's draft class for the Commanders looks solid. But the team wants production, not projections.

Safety Percy Butler is perhaps the most talked about rookie coming into the week, and Christian Holmes has been looking like an early steal as a seventh-round pick.

As the game goes deeper, seeing athletic talent flash in the form of professional ability will only serve to further increase the hype around this year's rookies.