What Does Commanders 'Perfectionist' RB Brian Robinson Jr. Bring to Offense?

The Washington Commanders spent a third-round pick on the Alabama product.

Every college football player wants to start and contribute in a number of ways from the first day on campus. For Brian Robinson Jr, he had to wait to get his turn.

The same will be said for Robinson as he travels to Washington for his first NFL season. 

The Washington Commanders rookie running back is used to sitting and learning. But Robinson always seems to come out better than before.

His playing time in Alabama was limited, as he was slotted behind future first-round picks Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders). He would get some playing time, but not much to fully shine in the Crimson Tide offense.

His fifth season, however, featured Robinson as the premier back in head coach Nick Saban’s offense. This past year, he rushed for over 1,300 yards in his first season as a starter. The Tuscaloosa native made his mark on the field and thus, made his mark on Commanders running backs coach Randy Jordan.

“He’s a perfectionist,” Jordan said. “So he may break off 20 yards, and I’m back there clapping, and I’m like, ‘Great job.’ He’s pissed because he didn’t go for 40.”

Jordan recommended that Washington spends a draft pick on Robinson, even though their current backfield contained Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. In today’s era with the committee-style approach of running the ball, Robinson is set to get his fair share of carries.

But if not? He will be once again another patient learner, something he prides himself in.

“If it was taking a small step every year to get where I needed to go by Year 4 or 5, I was good with that. I was coachable,” Robinson said. “I listened to my coaches. I trust that that plan for me will work out.”

The Commanders’ third-round pick rushed for 204 yards, the most in school history for a bowl game, in Alabama’s 27-6 beatdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Jordan, who used to coach Adrian Peterson when he spent time with Washington, says he sees similar tendencies in the rookie.

“He loves AP, by the way,” Jordan said. “Anytime I put some AP tape on, he lights up like a Christmas tree.”

That hard-nosed style of running will help the Commanders offense, which is hoping for a turnaround from 2021. But regardless of how much Robinson factors into the weekly offense, he is just grateful that his long journey took him here.

“It’s going to be tough sometimes,” Robinson said. “That’s just why I got to appreciate where I came from. My journey to get here kind of helped prepare me for that.”

