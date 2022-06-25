Skip to main content

'Little Reason to Believe' in Commanders QB Carson Wentz?

Scathing comments about Washington's starting quarterback, in NFL.com's rankings of quarterback divisions

Carson Wentz may have upgraded the Washington Commanders' quarterback room, but apparently, he hasn't improved the NFC East's position ranking according to NFL.com.

"Apologies to my guy (Dak) Prescott, who is a tremendous player and leader in Dallas," writes NFL.com in their divisional ranking of quarterback groups in the league. "But I had to put this division, which includes three teams that could be changing quarterbacks this offseason, at the bottom. I like Hurts a lot, and the Eagles are ready for prime time, but he's got to improve his completion percentage (61.3 in 2021, his first full season as a starter) ... there's little reason to believe Wentz is capable of recapturing his old 2017 magic with the Commanders (and)...Daniel Jones' career passer rating (84.3) ranks 33rd in the NFL since he entered the league."

Wentz's numbers were certainly low in the completion percentage and yards passing categories. But he had some solid lines as well.

Specifically, Wentz was top 10 in passing touchdowns and one of just five NFL quarterbacks to start 14 or more games in 2021 and throw fewer than eight interceptions. 

Looking at the rest of the rankings, if the NFC East is dinged for having three potential quarterback changes in 2023, then the AFC South should be knocked down a peg or two from their sixth-place ranking as well. 

New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has shown the willingness to move on quickly from one quarterback to another, so don't think Trevor Lawrence's draft status will save him too long. 

Davis Mills is far from a solidified long-term option for the Houston Texans. 

Ryan Tannehill has already seen his Tennessee Titans spend a third-round pick on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, and if the loss of receiver A.J. Brown further exposes his flaws the veteran could be unseated as early as 2023 as well. 

And if Matt Ryan doesn't deliver this season, the Indianapolis Colts have already shown they're willing to cut ties quickly. And Ryan doesn't even have a historic personal connection to the level Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz did coming into his first year with that team. 

Still, at this point, we're arguing over which low-ranked quarterback group is the least bad. And that feels a bit empty to a certain extent. 

Only the play on the field will determine where these groups stack up next offseason, and that's something we can all agree on without much debate.

