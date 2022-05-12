NFL Schedule: Commanders Take West Coast Trip For Christmas Eve

The Commanders will be taking their longest trip of the season on Christmas Eve.

Want to catch a Washington Commanders game for Christmas this year? You'll probably need to also buy a plane ticket.

According to Pro Football Network, the Commanders will hit the road in Week 16 to face the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Eve.

This year, Christmas falls on a Sunday and only three games will take place on Dec. 25, leaving a majority of the games to fall on the Saturday, Dec. 24.

The last time Christmas fell on a Sunday was in 2016. That year the NFL only scheduled two games on Sunday, and pushed the rest of the non-primetime games on Christmas Eve Saturday.

San Francisco's offseason has been defined by turmoil after the team failed to trade starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo despite several attempts. The team also holds a trade request from star wide receiver Deebo Samuel that it has yet to grant.

The 49ers currently lead the all-time series against the Commanders, winning 21 of the 34 meetings. The Commanders have won just 12 times against the Niners, while one game ended in a tie all the way back in 1969.

The Commanders have won two of the past three meetings against the 49ers, including a 23-15 victory on the road back in 2020. Hopefully Washington will be able to replicate some of the magic from that game and apply it to this one, which is set to be a potentially important game if the Commanders are in the playoff hunt towards the end of the season.