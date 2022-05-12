Skip to main content

NFL Schedule: Commanders Take West Coast Trip For Christmas Eve

The Commanders will be taking their longest trip of the season on Christmas Eve.

Want to catch a Washington Commanders game for Christmas this year? You'll probably need to also buy a plane ticket.

Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson

Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin

According to Pro Football Network, the Commanders will hit the road in Week 16 to face the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Eve.

This year, Christmas falls on a Sunday and only three games will take place on Dec. 25, leaving a majority of the games to fall on the Saturday, Dec. 24.

The last time Christmas fell on a Sunday was in 2016. That year the NFL only scheduled two games on Sunday, and pushed the rest of the non-primetime games on Christmas Eve Saturday.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

scherff
Play

Former Commanders Offensive Lineman Set to Face Old Team Week 1

Brandon Scherff makes his return to Washington in Week 1.

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson
Play

NFL Schedule: Commanders Home Opener Revealed

The Commanders Week 1 opponent is now known.

By David Harrison4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Charles Leno Jr
Play

Commanders OT Charles Leno Jr. 'Can't Wait' To Face Former Team

The former Chicago Bears tackle has this game circled on his calendar.

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Patrick Willis, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

WFT 49ers POST TEAMS © Matt Kartozian 2020 Dec 13

Washington vs. San Francisco

Adrian Peterson rushes vs 49ers

Washington vs. San Francisco

San Francisco's offseason has been defined by turmoil after the team failed to trade starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo despite several attempts. The team also holds a trade request from star wide receiver Deebo Samuel that it has yet to grant.

The 49ers currently lead the all-time series against the Commanders, winning 21 of the 34 meetings. The Commanders have won just 12 times against the Niners, while one game ended in a tie all the way back in 1969.

The Commanders have won two of the past three meetings against the 49ers, including a 23-15 victory on the road back in 2020. Hopefully Washington will be able to replicate some of the magic from that game and apply it to this one, which is set to be a potentially important game if the Commanders are in the playoff hunt towards the end of the season.

scherff
News

Former Commanders Offensive Lineman Set to Face Old Team Week 1

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson
News

NFL Schedule: Commanders Home Opener Revealed

By David Harrison4 hours ago
Charles Leno Jr
News

Commanders OT Charles Leno Jr. 'Can't Wait' To Face Former Team

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
Terry McLaurin
News

Washington Commanders Primetime Game Leaked: Source

By Jeremy Brener5 hours ago
howell burger
News

'Where's The Beef'? Commanders Rookie QB Sam Howell Reveals Odd Diet

By Mike FisherMay 11, 2022
CB, James Bradberry, Giants
News

Free Agent James Bradberry 'Would Love to Play' for Commanders Coach Ron Rivera

By David HarrisonMay 11, 2022
Ron Rivera
News

Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Receives Prestigious Award

By David HarrisonMay 11, 2022
nfc-east- stars
News

'NFC Least': Can Commanders Take Advantage of Easy Schedule?

By Zach DimmittMay 11, 2022