Commanders OT Charles Leno Jr. 'Can't Wait' To Face Former Team

The former Chicago Bears tackle has this game circled on his calendar.

Offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is entering his second season as the starting tackle for the Washington Commanders.

But before his tenure in D.C., Leno Jr. spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.

The 2014 seventh-round pick made quite the career for himself in the Windy City and is still celebrated there for his accomplishments.

In a schedule leak, it was revealed that Leno and the Commanders will travel to Chicago and play the Bears for Thursday Night Football in Week 6, a game Leno "can't wait" for.

Every team has to play at least one Thursday Night Football contest, and it appears the Commanders draw theirs in the middle of the season.

Last year, the Commanders played their Thursday Night Football game in Week 2 against the New York Giants, coming out on top in a wild 30-29 finish that ended in a game-winning field goal from kicker Dustin Hopkins. The win marked just the second-ever win for Washington on a Thursday night game.

The first? It came back in 2007, just the second season of Thursday Night Football, and it came against the Bears.

After beating the Bears, Washington lost five consecutive TNF contests, and the streak was snapped last season against the Giants.

Washington leads the all-time series against the Bears 26-24-1. The last time the two teams met was in 2019, when the Bears won 31-15.

Now, the two teams are set to meet in Week 6, the one game Leno in particular has circled on his calendar.