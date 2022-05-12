NFL Schedule: Commanders Home Opener Revealed

The Commanders Week 1 opponent is now known.

With the Washington Commanders preparing to launch the next era of burgundy and gold football, information is starting to come in on just how the first year will unfold.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the Commanders will begin their fresh start at home, and against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Washington will open the season vs Jacksonville at FedEx Field, per sources," Finlay stated in a tweet on Thursday morning. "Good chance for a Week 1 Commanders win against a Jags team that went 3-14 last year."

On the surface, it does look like a softball toss right over the middle of the plate to help Washington get this next chapter of the franchise's history off to a good start.

Winning at home to begin the year would certainly foster some positive vibes among the fan base.

However, there are a lot of other storylines in play here.

For starters, the matchup will feature two quarterbacks drafted at or near the top of their respective classes.

While Washington quarterback Carson Wentz was the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence with the top pick in 2021 by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Speaking of Wentz's draft position, leading the Philadelphia Eagles at the time was Doug Pederson, the current head coach in Jacksonville.

Of course, there's also the storyline surrounding the late-season collapse by the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

Widely identified as a major reason Wentz was traded to Washington in the offseason, the Colts were on the cusp of a playoff berth when they dropped each of their final two games including the postseason eliminating loss coming to...the Jaguars.

For Washington, Jacksonville traveling north will also mark the return of offensive lineman Brandon Scherff to FedEx Field.

A former top draft pick two teams removed from the one that brought him into the NFL against a young quarterback looking to get a franchise on track, former star vs former coach, and player revenge on multiple levels.

What looks on the surface to be a rather simple season opener for the Washington Commanders has a few layers to make it more interesting at a second glance.