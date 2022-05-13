Washington Commanders Release 'Easiest' 2022 Schedule in NFL: All Games, Dates, Times
The Washington Commanders schedule for the 2022 season is officially out. Last season, the Commanders went 7-10 in the first 17-game season in NFL history.
Here's a look at the Commanders' 2022 schedule:
Washington Commanders
Week 1 vs. Jaguars - September 11, 1 p.m.
Carson Wentz is expected to make his Commanders debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that sent him home at the end of last season.
Week 2 @ Lions - September 18, 1 p.m.
Week 3 vs. Eagles - September 25, 1 p.m.
Carson Wentz faces the Eagles for the first time as a member of the Commanders.
Week 4 @ Cowboys - October 2, 1 p.m.
Week 5 vs. Titans - October 9, 1 p.m.
Week 6 @ Bears - October 13, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)
The first of two primetime games on the schedule and the first short week of the season.
Week 7 vs. Packers - October 23, 1 p.m.
Week 8 @ Colts - October 30, 4:25 p.m.
Carson Wentz returns to Indianapolis to try and get revenge on the team that just traded him earlier this offseason.
Week 9 vs. Vikings - November 6, 1 p.m.
Week 10 @ Eagles - November 14, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)
Carson Wentz returns to Philadelphia for the first time as an opponent and will face the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in order to win a division game.
Week 11 @ Texans - November 20, 1 p.m.
Week 12 vs. Falcons - November 27, 1 p.m.
Week 13 @ Giants - December 4, 1 p.m.
Week 14 - BYE
Week 15 vs. Giants - December 17/18, TBD
Week 16 @ 49ers - December 24, 4:05 p.m.
Week 17 vs. Browns - January 1, 1 p.m.
Week 18 vs. Cowboys - January 7/8, TBD
The Commanders finish off the year with two home games, but they come against two teams with playoff aspirations. This is definitely an advantage for the Commanders if they are in contention, but these games will be hard-fought in January.