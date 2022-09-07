Skip to main content
Commanders Captains: Who's Leading Washington?

Commanders Captains: Who's Leading Washington?

Three returning captains for Washington, but four new ones as the team starts a new chapter.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders start a new chapter in the franchise's history on Sunday when they play their first regular season game under the new branding revealed this offseason. 

And on Monday, they announced the eight team captains who will lead the Commanders into this new era of Washington football. 

Quarterback Carson Wentz, receiver Terry McLaurin, offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr., tight end Logan Thomas, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, linebacker Cole Holcomb, cornerback Kendall Fuller, and punter Tress Way will all wear captains patches for the team in 2022.

Wentz headlines a group featuring five new captains compared to last season.

"Playing eight quarterbacks over two seasons, (Wentz) has stabilized that position for us," general manager Martin Mayhew recently said about his new quarterback. "And we're excited about what he brings to the table in terms of his physical talent and also what he brings to the table as a person, as a leader.”

Joining Wentz as new captains for the season are offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr., cornerback Kendall Fuller, punter Tress Way, and linebacker Cole Holcomb. 

“Cole is really asserting himself in a leadership role," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said of Holcomb. "I think he is doing a great job mentoring some of the other linebackers, asserting himself in the huddle, taking charge and making the call, being really strong with it."

McLaurin, Allen, and Thomas represent the repeat captains on this year's roster while defensive end Chase Young, safety Jeremy Reaves, and running back J.D. McKissic will all serve as alternate captains for the Commanders who will step up if one of the eight should be lost to injury. 

