Chris Olave On Washington WR Terry McLaurin: 'Like A Big Brother To Me' At Ohio State; NFL Draft
For a college program to maintain success, it has to have successful turnover at each position year in and year out.
Ohio State has had this luxury all over the field, including wide receiver.
Projected first-round pick Chris Olave has been linked to the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft. This is not the only connection that Olave has to D.C. He spent his freshman year with the Buckeyes in the same receiver room as Terry McLaurin.
"He was probably one of my favorite teammates at Ohio State," Olave said of McLaurin at the NFL Combine, reported by the Washington Post.
In 2018, Olave was used as a rotation piece during his first season with Ohio State. He caught just 12 passes all year but it was clear that he was going to turn into a star. While Olave was solidifying his draft position, McLaurin was at the next level turning into one of the best receivers in the league.
"[He was] a lower-recruited guy, lower-rated guy," Olave said, "but he took me under his wing right away. He was like a big brother to me."
Of course, this is not the only Buckeye connection in Washington. Before Olave, McLaurin spent two years at Ohio State with Curtis Samuel.
The Commanders could be in a position to add a third Buckeye to the roster on draft night. Olave, along with his teammate Garrett Wilson, are expected to be first-round picks and one has a chance to be there at No. 11.
Washington has been linked to Olave as Wilson might be off the board by the time they are on the clock. If they can make this happen, Olave should be a strong player on the field with a built-in chemistry off the field.