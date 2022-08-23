Skip to main content

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Chase Young to PUP, Phidarian Mathis Limps Off Field

Washington got a little healthier but may have gotten a little more banged up, with just two practices left before the preseason finale.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Tuesday was a big day for the Washington Commanders, even before they took to the practice field. 

For starters, the Commanders had the task of getting down to 80 players or less on the roster, and that's where we start today's training camp notebook. 

TRIMMING THE ROSTER

On Monday morning Washington announced the following moves

     • Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List: DE Chase Young and C Tyler Larsen

     • Released: WR Kelvin Harmon and OT Rashod Hill

     • Placed on Reserve/Injured List: LB Nathan Gerry

The moves got the Commanders roster to where it needed to be at this stage of the preseason. 

It also means both Young and Larsen will miss the first four games of the regular season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Chase Young Arms Open © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Commanders DE Chase Young Moves to Reserve/PUP List; What Does That Mean?

Young is still rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered last season.

By Jeremy Brener
Rashod Hill
Play

Commanders Cut OT Rashod Hill; What's Next?

Hill played the last six years with the Minnesota Vikings.

By Jeremy Brener
C5EAB37D-6FF2-47C2-AEF5-58EB74560C56
Play

Sonny Jurgensen No. 9 to be Retired by Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Commander Country Staff

Something we've expected with Young for the past couple of weeks based on previous comments made by coach Ron Rivera. 

TRENCH EXCHANGE

Guard Andrew Norwell returned to padded practice on Tuesday, and it allowed Sam Cosmi to move back out to his tackle spot, where the team prefers to have him playing. 

Unfortunately, as Norwell returned, the Commanders also lost a trench player as second-round rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis left the practice field with a trainer.

We didn't see what caused the exit but did note that Mathis's left shoe was off and he was favoring that leg as he walked to the trainer's tent. 

PLAY OF THE DAY

The play of the day for today's practice came in red zone drills and was completed by the first team offense. 

On the play, quarterback Carson Wentz stood in the pocket cleanly - not even a practice sack - and targeted star receiver Terry McLaurin running from right to left towards the back corner of the end zone. 

Wentz threw the ball into that very corner and McLaurin was able to beat safety Bobby McCain to the spot, making the catch with both feet inbounds while controlling it through a tumble onto the practice field surface. 

In This Article (1)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Chase Young Arms Open © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Commanders DE Chase Young Moves to Reserve/PUP List; What Does That Mean?

By Jeremy Brener
Rashod Hill
News

Commanders Cut OT Rashod Hill; What's Next?

By Jeremy Brener
C5EAB37D-6FF2-47C2-AEF5-58EB74560C56
News

Sonny Jurgensen No. 9 to be Retired by Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys

By Commander Country Staff
Darrick Forrest, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders DB Darrick Forrest 'Taking The Next Step' This Season

By Jeremy Brener
Logan Thomas
News

Commanders TE Logan Thomas Back; Will He Play Season Opener vs. Jaguars?

By Jeremy Brener
Logan Thomas, tight end, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Logan Thomas Returns

By David Harrison
Logan Thomas
News

Commanders Activate TE Logan Thomas From PUP List; What's Next?

By Jeremy Brener
John Harbaugh
News

Commanders Look to 'Break' Record vs. Ravens

By Jeremy Brener