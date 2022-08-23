ASHBURN, Va. -- Tuesday was a big day for the Washington Commanders, even before they took to the practice field.

For starters, the Commanders had the task of getting down to 80 players or less on the roster, and that's where we start today's training camp notebook.

TRIMMING THE ROSTER

On Monday morning Washington announced the following moves:

• Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List: DE Chase Young and C Tyler Larsen

• Released: WR Kelvin Harmon and OT Rashod Hill

• Placed on Reserve/Injured List: LB Nathan Gerry

The moves got the Commanders roster to where it needed to be at this stage of the preseason.

It also means both Young and Larsen will miss the first four games of the regular season.

Something we've expected with Young for the past couple of weeks based on previous comments made by coach Ron Rivera.

TRENCH EXCHANGE

Guard Andrew Norwell returned to padded practice on Tuesday, and it allowed Sam Cosmi to move back out to his tackle spot, where the team prefers to have him playing.

Unfortunately, as Norwell returned, the Commanders also lost a trench player as second-round rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis left the practice field with a trainer.

We didn't see what caused the exit but did note that Mathis's left shoe was off and he was favoring that leg as he walked to the trainer's tent.

PLAY OF THE DAY

The play of the day for today's practice came in red zone drills and was completed by the first team offense.

On the play, quarterback Carson Wentz stood in the pocket cleanly - not even a practice sack - and targeted star receiver Terry McLaurin running from right to left towards the back corner of the end zone.

Wentz threw the ball into that very corner and McLaurin was able to beat safety Bobby McCain to the spot, making the catch with both feet inbounds while controlling it through a tumble onto the practice field surface.