Commanders DE Chase Young Moves to Reserve/PUP List; What Does That Mean?

Washington Commanders fans have been dealt bad news today after star defensive end Chase Young was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

This means that Young won't count against the 80-man roster and will miss the first four games of the season.

The team also placed backup center Tyler Larsen on the Reserve/PUP List, meaning he will also miss the first four games of the season.

Before this season, PUP List members were forced to miss the first six games of the season, but that rule has changed.

Larsen and Young were originally on the Active/PUP List, which allowed them to be activated for Week 1, but now that is no longer the case.

Young tore his ACL last November and is still in the process of rehabbing the injury. There was hope that he could come back by the start of the season, but those hopes are officially dashed today.

Young had a season to forget in 2021 and is hoping to bounce back this season. After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, Young struggled in his sophomore campaign, recording just 1.5 sacks.

Young is entering a critical year as the Commanders will have a choice to make regarding his fifth-year option at season's end. If he underperforms for a second straight season, there will be serious consideration to decline the option.

He doesn't have to be the Defensive Player of the Year and record 20 sacks, but anything less than a couple of sacks and at least a forced fumble or two is going to leave a lot of questions hanging in the air for the Commanders and how to proceed with their former No. 2 overall pick.

The earliest Young can make his season debut is Oct. 9 ... Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.