Commanders QB Carson Wentz: Top 10 Quarterback?

After a busy offseason, the Washington Commanders have a lot of speculation regarding new quarterback Carson Wentz.

In these dog days of summer seems every media outlet - yes, we're guilty - is producing a list about this or a ranking of that.

But ESPN dug a little deeper this week, compiling a "list of lists" curated via interviews with more than 50 NFL team executives. The result: A peer-reviewed list of the league's Top 10 quarterbacks.

Says ESPN of the process:

Voters gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average, hundreds of interviews, research and film study. In total, more than 50 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. We had several ties, so we broke them with the help of additional voting and follow-up calls with our rankers.

The final list includes a quarterback with only one playoff win (Dak Prescott), one (Deshaun Watson) who hasn't thrown a pass in the league in 18 months, another (Russell Wilson) yet to throw one for his new team, and a top six that includes five who have played in a Super Bowl.

ESPN's Top 10 NFL QBs:

10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

9. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

8. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

4. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Prescott and his lone playoff win edging 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is likely the list's most controversial ranking.

Explains ESPN:

Voters pointed to Prescott's consistency, helping him beat out top-tier passers. Though the Cowboys quarterback did not receive a single top-five vote, he was a fixture in the Nos. 7-10 range, helping him outdistance Lamar Jackson for the last spot.

Unsurprisingly, Wentz is not on this list given his recent performances. However, had this list been crafted five years ago, it's possible Wentz might have made an appearance. Wentz hopes that he can inch closer to this list and be on this edition a year from now.