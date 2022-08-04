Skip to main content

Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste: More Playing Time in 2022?

Washington saw two of its young players make the 2022 edition of the annual rankings.

The Washington Commanders have had solid drafts in the past few seasons, adding key contributors like Chase Young, Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson.

But what about the Commanders who fly under the radar?

ESPN recently ranked the top 25 young prospects around the league with the following criteria:

- Third round selection or later from in-between 2019-2021

- Fewer that 500 career snaps (300 for running backs)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Anthony Barr
Play

Commanders Free Agent Target Anthony Barr Signs with Division Rival

Barr played his first eight NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

By Jeremy Brener14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Drew White, Linebacker, Commanders
Play

Injury Bug Hits Commanders Training Camp

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
Play

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Depth on Display and Curtis Samuel Returns

A balanced practice with positives from both sides, as Day 7 goes into the books.

By David Harrison19 hours ago
19 hours ago

- Yet to sign a contract extension

- Younger that 26 years old as of Sept. 1, 2022

The Football Outsiders recently ranked cornerback Benjamin St-Juste No. 13 on the annual list, citing the following reasons.

“St-Juste was immediately one of the most popular targets in the NFL in his rookie year, allowing 8.1 yards per pass and being targeted on a team-high 23.8% of his snaps. He was a big part of Mike Williams' breakout year in Week 1, but afterward rebounded a bit and didn't allow another touchdown in coverage in his short stint as a starter. A long-term concussion forced St-Juste from the lineup after Week 8 and he didn't play a single defensive snap for the rest of the season.”

The former Minnesota Gopher has only recorded 318 snaps during his rookie season and is set to receive an uptick in playing time if he can stay healthy.

St-Juste, along with teammate Dyami Brown, represent a changing of the guards when it comes to the Commanders roster. While they have some key pieces in the locker room, it will be the undervalued players who will help spur a rebound season in Washington. 

In This Article (1)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Anthony Barr
News

Commanders Free Agent Target Anthony Barr Signs with Division Rival

By Jeremy Brener14 hours ago
Drew White, Linebacker, Commanders
News

Injury Bug Hits Commanders Training Camp

By Washington Football Staff18 hours ago
Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Depth on Display and Curtis Samuel Returns

By David Harrison19 hours ago
Jamin Davis, Washington Commanders, Linebacker
News

Commanders Madden OLB Ratings: Where's Jamin Davis Heading Into Year 2?

By Jeremy Brener and David HarrisonAug 3, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Chase Roullier Snap Balt © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Commanders Madden OL Ratings: Chase Roullier Top 10 Center?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 2, 2022 2:26 PM EDT
Curtis Samuel, Wide Receiver, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: What's Up With Curtis Samuel?

By David HarrisonAug 2, 2022 12:26 PM EDT
mclaurin wentz
News

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Excited to Play with Carson Wentz: 'He Was Huge For Me'

By Arnav SharmaAug 2, 2022 10:26 AM EDT
Ron Rivera
News

Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Reveals Thoughts on Helmet Guardian Caps

By Bri AmaranthusAug 2, 2022 7:00 AM EDT