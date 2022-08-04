Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste: More Playing Time in 2022?

The Washington Commanders have had solid drafts in the past few seasons, adding key contributors like Chase Young, Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson.

But what about the Commanders who fly under the radar?

ESPN recently ranked the top 25 young prospects around the league with the following criteria:

- Third round selection or later from in-between 2019-2021

- Fewer that 500 career snaps (300 for running backs)

- Yet to sign a contract extension

- Younger that 26 years old as of Sept. 1, 2022

The Football Outsiders recently ranked cornerback Benjamin St-Juste No. 13 on the annual list, citing the following reasons.

“St-Juste was immediately one of the most popular targets in the NFL in his rookie year, allowing 8.1 yards per pass and being targeted on a team-high 23.8% of his snaps. He was a big part of Mike Williams' breakout year in Week 1, but afterward rebounded a bit and didn't allow another touchdown in coverage in his short stint as a starter. A long-term concussion forced St-Juste from the lineup after Week 8 and he didn't play a single defensive snap for the rest of the season.”

The former Minnesota Gopher has only recorded 318 snaps during his rookie season and is set to receive an uptick in playing time if he can stay healthy.

St-Juste, along with teammate Dyami Brown, represent a changing of the guards when it comes to the Commanders roster. While they have some key pieces in the locker room, it will be the undervalued players who will help spur a rebound season in Washington.