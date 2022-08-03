Skip to main content

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Depth on Display and Curtis Samuel Returns

A balanced practice with positives from both sides, as Day 7 goes into the books.

ASHBURN, Va. -- In just a few days the Washington Commanders will enter game week for the first time this season. 

It's preseason, so it won't count in the standings, but it will count for the team looking to eclipse seven wins for the first time under coach Ron Rivera, and for the bubble players looking to fight their way onto the roster. 

That growth as a group and standouts from the depths of the roster is the focus for today's notebook, following Day 7 of Commanders training camp. 

But first, we put a spotlight on the return of receiver Curtis Samuel. 

NO. 10, BACK AGAIN

We can tune down the panic meter on Curtis Samuel's health a little bit, and it should stay there with the end of the week coming up before the team practices at FedEx Field in front of fans. 

Making his first appearance in padded practice, and first at all in almost a week, Samuel participated in individual and team drills on Wednesday. 

Not only did he participate but he also looked good, running well and getting in and out of cuts with ease. 

When on the field, Samuel's versatility really seems to open up the offense, so it was good to see him back out there. 

Now, let's hope it's not another week before we get to see him again.

GROUP GROWTH

Individual talent is important, but how they operate as a group is what's going to win or lose games for Washington when the regular season arrives. 

On offense, this means seeing more confidence and comfortability with what's happening on the field. 

For the defense, communication and seeing someone in position to make a play when it needs to be made is what I've been looking for this week. 

Each quarterback has steadily looked better in reading and processing, tight ends have stood up well as blockers, and receivers are playing better and better off of each other as the days go by. 

Defensively, the communication is strong and rarely is a ball carrier or receiver running free without someone in a burgundy jersey nearby. 

More importantly, the depth players are making plays as well. This leads us to our last observation of the day. 

DEFENSE IN DEPTH

Defensive lineman Daniel Wise - despite getting some tough love from coach Rivera in practice - has been an early star in one-on-ones against offensive linemen and even earned some praise from coach Rivera after practice on Wednesday. 

But he isn't the only one as No. 91 Jacub Panasiuk, an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, has also been a standout in the drills while making some solid plays in team sessions as well. 

In the secondary, rookies Percy Butler and Chrisitan Holmes continue to look like solid players for the defense, and Danny Johnson might be the early favorite to be the second nickel back when the roster is set. 

Meanwhile, linebacker Milo Eifler, who spent most of the 2021 season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad, had a strong day getting the best of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. with a spin move that wowed even the most disciplined of reporters on the sideline, and plays in team drills that followed. 

The goal of guys on the roster bubble is to give coaches a hard time cutting them, and there are some good ones on the Commanders defense that are staking claims to spots, or at least making it real hard to let them go.

