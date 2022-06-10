Under-the-Radar: Can Commanders DB Benjamin St-Juste Rise to Stardom?

CBS Sports revealed its list of NFC players who could surprise the league this season

The Washington Commanders have 90 players currently on the roster, making it easy for some players to slip through the cracks and move under the radar.

According to CBS Sports, second-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is the most under-the-radar player for the Commanders.

It's been awhile since there has been a shutdown cornerback in Washington, but St-Juste is hoping to change that -- sooner than later. If not for a battle with concussions, it might've been a more dynamic 2021 season for him. Now presumably fully healthy and good to go, Ron Rivera will look for him to show them what they believe to be bubbling inside, and that's namely a great tandem piece to play alongside William Jackson III and Kendall Fuller. It won't be difficult for St-Juste to get enough reps to capitalize, as a player who can operate in the slot or on the outside, he just needs to make the best of what's given to him and the rest will take care of itself.

Last season as a rookie, the Minnesota product didn't produce eye-popping numbers on the stat sheet, but played well despite having a season cut short by injury. He appeared in nine games, recording 26 total tackles with three passes defended.

His best statistical game of the year came in a 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bulls on Sept. 26. St-Juste had seven total tackles and a pass defended despite being diagnosed with a concussion following the loss.

He recapped his rookie season on the Trap or Dive Podcast this past March.

"It wasn't that much more physical than college was and that (much) faster," St-Juste said. "It's just the guys, their toolbox, they have a lot of tools in it and the guys are really really smart, and if you don't do your technique right for one play they're going to exploit that."

Now with more experience headed into year two, St-Juste will look to lead a Washington secondary that gave up the fourth-most passing yards per game last season (254.9) before finishing the year with a 7-10 record.