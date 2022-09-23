Change of Command: Who's Washington's New Center After Chase Roullier Injury?

The Washington Commanders are undergoing a massive change to their offensive line this weekend ahead of their game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The change comes after veteran center Chase Roullier suffered a knee injury that could knock him out for the year.

As a result of the injury, the team signed journeyman center Nick Martin ... the brother of Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin. Roullier's injury came on the penultimate play of last week's loss against the Detroit Lions, and backup lineman Wes Martin took the final snap at center. However, neither Martin is expected to be the team's starting center against the Eagles. That honor goes to Wes Schweitzer.

"Carson had a lot of work with Wes and they've had a lot of communication," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "Wes has played center for us before. So it should be a smooth transition. I'm glad Wes is now healthy again but you know that we've had some experience, so it's not like a brand new guy coming in. So that should help us in that transition.”

Schweitzer, a sixth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, played center at times during training camp while Roullier was recovering from his fibula fracture from last season. He's accrued 57 starts in his NFL career, but only one is at the center position. He'll be expected to log a couple more this season ... maybe even for the rest of the year. But despite his lack of experience at the position, the Commanders are confident he can deliver.

"Just in his past he's been more of a guard center, like a play guard, be a backup center, you know, out of necessity." Turner said. "He had to play center for us last year and played very well. He's really a strong physical guy."

Schweitzer and the rest of the Commanders hope to return to their winning ways Sunday against the Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

