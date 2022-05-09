'Still That Guy': Former Eagles Teammate Raves Over Commanders QB Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders quarterback still has some good football left in him according to his former teammate.

NFL veteran Torrey Smith won two Super Bowl rings during his eight-year career. One of those rings came with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 season.

Who was the Eagles' QB during that Super Bowl run? New Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

Smith has a lot to be thankful for with Wentz, who was on his way to being an MVP candidate in 2017 before a horrific torn ACL that has coincided with Wentz's career downfall.

Five years later, Wentz finds himself in Washington for what could be his last chance to prove he is a long-term starting quarterback. But his former teammate came to his defense on NFL Network to prove why he's still capable of being one of the best signal callers in the league.

The last two seasons have been particularly rough for Wentz and have led to his team seeking a trade for him. In 2020, Wentz threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games in his final season with the Eagles. That led to a trade to the Indianapolis Colts.

His year with the Colts was better. Wentz started all 17 games, throwing for 3,536 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions. However, it wasn't enough for the Colts to want him to return, and he was shipped to Washington.

But despite his regression in Philadelphia, last year's numbers provide hope that things can work out again. Smith certainly believes so.

"[Wentz is] a deep threat," Smith said. "All he needs is a guy with some speed, and he has a couple of them...3 of them...in Washington. He still has the ability to [throw] the ball down the field.... That arm strength is still there."

Wentz will have the opportunity to work with Terry McLaurin, who could be the best receiver he's worked with in his NFL career. And the team added wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round of the draft, who's expected to be another weapon for him.

"Carson Wentz is still that guy, and there’s a lot of great football to go," Smith said.

Hopefully that great football comes this season for the Commanders.