WATCH: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Scores 6th TD of Year vs. Giants

It's the second touchdown in as many games for Washington Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson may not have enough games to make a case for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he's trying to do the most he can in the limited time he has had.

In the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the New York Giants, quarterback Taylor Heinicke found Dotson for a 19-yard touchdown to cut the Commanders' deficit to 14-10.

Here's a look at the touchdown ...

The touchdown capped off a six-play, 91-yard drive that saw Dotson grab two passes for 30 yards. Terry McLaurin also contributed on the drive, catching three passes for 51 yards. With his third reception, McLaurin surpassed 1,000 yards for the third consecutive season.

For Dotson, the touchdown marks his sixth of the season and second against the Giants this year. Only Green Bay Packers second-round pick Christian Watson has more with seven.

The Commanders opted to try and cut the deficit to a field goal with a two-point try. Heinicke threw a ball into the end zone to Curtis Samuel, but Dotson was called for pass interference. Joey Slye took a long extra point after the penalty, but it sailed wide right.

The Commanders trail 14-9 midway through the third quarter.

