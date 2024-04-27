WATCH: Washington Commanders New Cornerback Mike Sainristil Is A Ball-Hawk
The Washington Commanders are cruising through the 2024 NFL Draft with a haul that includes quarterback Jayden Daniels and defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton. The team is making it a point to retool its roster under the leadership of new GM Adam Peters and new head coach Dan Quinn.
That continued in the second round with the Commanders landing a potential ball-hawk in former Michigan star Mike Sainristil. The All-American is coming off a standout campaign where he was one of the leaders of a defense that helped guide the Wolverines to their first National Championship since 1997.
Sainristil totaled 44 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, six pass deflections, six interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns in 2023. He's an explosive defensive back with good ball skills who isn't afraid to play physically despite standing at 5-foot-10. Sainristil will likely slot in as a nickel cornerback with Washington.
Part of the reason he's so natural around the football is that Sainristil is a former wide receiver. He's only been playing on the defensive side of the ball for two years but the move paid off and he's got plenty of potential remaining.
Check out some of his top highlighs below.
*Article courtesy of Dustin Lewis
