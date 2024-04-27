SOCIAL REACTIONS: Washington Commanders Select CB Mike Sainristil With No. 50 Pick

Mike Sainristill -> COMMANDERS



5'9 182 lbs



- the best slot CB in this draft.



- was 1/5 players in FBS with 6+ ints, has insane explosion and sticks to WRs in coverage.



- pretty aggressive and that will bite him,



- he is a dawg and will make plays in the run & pass. pic.twitter.com/0VW4SUqrC9