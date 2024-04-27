SOCIAL REACTIONS: Washington Commanders Select CB Mike Sainristil With No. 50 Pick
The Washington Commanders have been hot early on in the draft. They selected Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick and with their first pick in the 2nd round they selected perhaps the best player available in DT Johnny Newton out of Illinois. Fans have had mixed reactions to their picks thus far as they start a new era in DC, and it will be interesting to see how they react towards their third overall pick now that it has been made.
With the 50th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft the Commanders selected National Champion and former Michigan Wolverine CB Mike Sainristil.
Sainristil is a natural nickel corner and should slot in well in a Commander defense that needs help in their secondary. Throughout his collegiate career at Michigan, Sainristil has compiled 108 tackles (10.5 TFL), three sacks, seven interceptions with two touchdowns, 13 passes defended, and two forced fumbles.
The talent is obviously there and Robert Griffin III even compared him to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' great Ronde Barber who made the nickel positon great.
Now for the fan reactions...
The reaction from the fans on this pick is a lot different than what we have seen thus far from Daniels and Newton. Hopefully this will bring a boost to the fanbase as they get ready to select again at pick 53.
