Washington Commanders Select Michigan CB Mike Sainristil No. 50 in NFL Draft
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders started the NFL Draft weekend doing what most expected.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels was an 'easy pick' according to Commanders managing partner Josh Harris, but the second one got a little complicated.
Without any of the top offensive tackles available at No. 36 many thought Washington general manager might target a cornerback like Iowa's Cooper DeJean or Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Instead, when Hall of Famer Darrell Green stepped to the podium in Detroit he announced Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan 'Johnny' Newton was the first Commanders pick of the second round.
But the surprises didn't end there. When Washington came back on the clock at No. 40 it was announced the pick had been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal that gives Peters an extra second-round pick this year.
That move sent the Commanders back from No. 40 to No. 50 for their next pick, and with that the team selected Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil.
"Reliable and tough with the athleticism and upside to keep getting better as a nickel corner," says NFL.com. "Sainristil is a former receiver who plays with surprising field awareness and attention to detail as a zone defender. He has the twitch and footwork to stay connected with routes in man coverage but needs more experience at the position to operate with better recognition and feel for the routes."
With three picks down Peters and the Commanders have six left with one more in the second round and two coming up in the third round.
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the NFL Draft.