Washington Commanders Landed Most Top 50 Prospects in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders' 2024 NFL Draft class has been regarded as one of the best hauls among every NFL team. It began with a splash of a pick at No. 2, securing Heisman-winning LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to lead the team's turnaround. They then had an incredible second round, bringing in three key talents.
With their first two rounds of selections combined, the Commanders absolutely won in this draft. That doesn't account for their later-round picks full of high-potential players.
After drafting Daniels, the Commanders brought in Jer’Zhan Newton, Mike Sainistrill and Ben Sinnott. The additions on both sides of the ball brought tremendous value in the first two rounds of the draft.
According to SCOUTD, the Commanders had the most selections out of their top 50 prospects on their big board. Each of their first four additions was among the top 50 on their big board. Last year, the team with the most top-50 selections was the Detroit Lions, who made the NFC Championship.
The Lions' success and value in the draft helped them to continue and turn things around in Detroit, building a contender around Jared Goff and the rest of the roster. The Commanders could now be on the same path in terms of turning things around.
With Daniels under center, Commanders offensive coordinator is going to be able to get creative with the offense, especially with two solid weapons in Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson as the two wideouts. The team also added wide receiver Luke McCaffrey and Sinnott as a target at tight end through the draft.
Overall, the team's incredible value in the draft adds a mix of depth and playmakers, making the team's new era under head coach Dan Quinn a promising one. Each of the four selections in the first two rounds has the chance to be a serious contributor in their first season.
