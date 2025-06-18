Veteran Cornerback Damon Arnette Set to Make NFL Return After Three-Year Absence
Veteran cornerback Damon Arnette, a former 2020 first-round pick, is set to make his NFL return.
Arnette is signing with the Houston Texans, according to a report from ESPN's DJ Biem-Aime. Arnette has been out of the league since 2022 due to a number of legal issues.
The former Ohio State product played 13 games over two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders to begin his NFL career, but was released in November 2021 after news broke that he was facing a lawsuit for an alleged hit-and-run. A video emerged from the incident that caught Arnette making death threats while wielding a weapon.
Arnette signed with the Dolphins' practice squad in December 2021, but didn't play in any games. He joined the Chiefs on a futures contract in January 2022, and was released later that month after being arrested for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana or cannibis.
The charges were initially dropped, but in May 2023, Arnette was indicted by a grand jury on assault with a deadly weapon and other firearm charges related to that incident, which resulted in a plea deal.
Arnette's legal issues didn't stop there. He was arrested in July 2022 in Miami and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Arnette entered a diversion program to address the charges.
In March 2023, Arnette allegedly assaulted a dancer at a house party, which included striking and smashing her head into the ground. Earlier this month, Arnette was ordered by a Colorado judge to pay the dancer more than $78,000.
In January 2024, Arnette was arrested again and charged with possession of meth (less than one gram) and unlawful carrying of a firearm in Texas. Arnette's lawyers said the arrest was due to the cornerback being unable to provide a prescription for the medication.
Arnette's most recent on-field experience was playing for the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL this season. He will now land with the Texans in hopes of turning his life (and career) around.