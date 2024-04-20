EXCLUSIVE: Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb 'Staying Vocal' Despite Missed Workouts
All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has yet to participate in the Dallas Cowboys voluntary offseason program amidst ongoing contract negotiations. However, Lamb is staying plugged in with his teammates, especially the wide receivers, this spring.
“We all still stay in touch with CeeDee… We are looking forward to having him back with us,” receiver KaVontae Turpin said in an exclusive interview. “He shows the guys that he’s still here and he’s still going to be here. At the same time, the business, that contract stuff, is big time. But he stays vocal, that’s what our leaders do.”
The 25-year-old Lamb is set to play the 2024 season on a one-year, $17.199 million fully guaranteed contract that arose after Dallas picked up his fifth-year option last spring. Lamb is fresh off one of the most productive years by a receiver in Dallas Cowboys history last season, posting a league-leading 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.
While Turpin misses his teammate, the third-year Turpin is feeling more prepared than ever to excel for Dallas.
“I am going to take advantage of all the opportunities I have on the field,” Turpin said. “This offseason I’ve improved the most with confidence. Going into year three, I’m very confident now.”
Tuprin’s role and value with the Cowboys boosted this offseason with the drastic rule changes to the NFL kickoff.
NFL owners, including Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, voted to change the NFL kickoff in a controversial decision at the Annual League Meeting last month. Once one of the most exciting plays in football, only 22 percent of kicks resulted in returns last season.
What does Turpin think of the rule changes?
“Wonderful,” Turpin said. “I feel like the rules changes make it a little easier on me because the guys can’t move until I catch the ball. It’s great for football because it gets the special teams more involved. It’s a great opportunity for me to make big plays for the Cowboys.”
When Turpin fields a punt, the buzz in AT&T Stadium is palpable and Cowboys fans hold their breath, hoping to witness his electrifying speed take a return to the house. In Turpin’s rookie year in 2022, he earned a Pro Bowl spot as a return man, averaging 10.4 yards per punt return and 24.2 yards per kick return. In 2023, the Turpin only returned 10 kicks.
This year, Turpin will likely see more touches and has a goal to again make the Pro Bowl.