Dallas Cowboys Draft Wake Forest CB Caelen Carson with Fifth-Round Pick
In a move that raised some eyebrows among NFL draft analysts (myself included), the Dallas Cowboys secured cornerback Caelen Carson with their fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Carson, a product of Wake Forest University, adds depth to the Cowboys’ secondary.
Dane Brugler, a respected NFL draft analyst who works for theathletic.com, ranked Carson as the 13th-best corner in his pre-draft evaluations. Brugler’s grading system placed Carson in the 3-4 range, which is a steal in the fifth round. The Cowboys must have had a similar view of Carson.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) had Carson as the 110th player on their big board. While not a top-tier prospect, this is still a great selection for Dallas. PFF’s evaluation likely factored in his lack of ball production in college and projected how he might transition to the NFL.
The Cowboys entered the 2024 NFL Draft with several needs after a quiet free agency period. Cap constraints forced them to part ways with several key players, including Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, and Stephon Gilmore. Despite these challenges, Dallas aimed to bolster its roster through the draft, and Carson’s selection adds depth to their cornerback group, and the team hopes he can contribute sooner rather than later