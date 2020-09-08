SI.com
Should Cowboys CeeDee Lamb Return Punts?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Is Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb too valuable to be exposed to being used as the punt returner? Or is he too valuable as a punt returner to be kept from the job?

"We're so fortunate that he ended up being there for us," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said of Lamb being available as the No. 17 pick in April's NFL Draft. "I think he's going to make a big, big difference in our offensive football team, and for that matter even special teams. It's not going to surprise me to see him back there potentially helping in the return game as well."

