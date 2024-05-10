Examining the Cowboys' Quarterback Depth Chart Ahead of OTAs
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the upcoming season, one notable aspect on the roster remains unchanged -- quarterback depth. With each quarterback on the depth chart entering the final year of their contract, they will be looking to secure their future with America's Team.
QB1: Dak Prescott
Prescott is entering his ninth season with the Cowboys, and it will be the most crucial year of his career. Following a standout performance a season ago, where he emerged as a top contender for league MVP, he aims to elevate his game into postseason success and lock up a long-term deal in Big D.
QB2: Cooper Rush
Rush is 5-1 when filling in as a starter for Dak Prescott. Rush is a more than capable backup, and Cowboys fans can rest assured knowing that the six-year pro can step in and find success if Prescott is forced to miss any time.
QB3: Trey Lance
The Cowboys declined Lance's fifth-year option, proving the team is not ready to move on from Prescott just yet. If Prescott leaves Dallas in free agency after the season, however, Lance will be a leading candidate to replace him.
QB4: Colby Suits (Training Camp Invite)
As a sixth-year senior heading into a very crowded quarterback room, Suits will be a longshot to crack the 53-man roster. However, with the three quarterbacks ahead of him on expiring contracts, Suits could be a candidate for a practice squad spot and have the opportunity to prove himself again next season.
The Cowboys will be entering their ninth season with the same starting quarterback and will be looking to make their first deep postseason run since winning the Super Bowl in 1996. If the Cowboys once again fail to meet expectations, we could be looking at a very different team in 2025.