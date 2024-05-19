Dallas Cowboys fans pessimistic Dak Prescott extension is coming before season
The Dallas Cowboys and star quarterback Dak Prescott didn't appear to make any progress on a new deal during the offseason, and the pressure is on America's Team to keep Prescott in Big D.
Following the massive contract extension Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions agreed to, it became clear that Dallas would have to move quickly if they wanted Prescott as their quarterback beyond 2024.
Prescott's current contract has a no-trade, no-tag clause, so if a deal is not done before the end of the season, he will hit the open market.
Dallas is unlikely to sign Prescott to an extension during the season, but could a deal come to fruition during OTAs or training camp before the 2024 campaign?
RELATED: Best potential QB replacements for Dak Prescott in 2025
Don't hold your breath.
SB Nation conducted a poll asking fans if they believe the Cowboys and Prescott can reach a new deal before the start of the regular season, and there is plenty of pessimism.
Out of the fans polled, only 24 percent believe a deal will get done.
With All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in line for a huge extension, the Cowboys will have some major decisions to make in the offseason if he and Prescott are free agents.
RELATED: How Jared Goff’s contract extension impacts Cowboys’ Dak Prescott's future
Add recent reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars are "all-in" on quarterback Trevor Lawrence and engaged in negotiations believed to be in the $50 million per year range. Dallas could be priced out of negotiations for Prescott if an offseason bidding war occurs.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career. He will now set his sights on the 2024-25 season as he sets out to exceed his 2023 numbers and prove he deserves the largest contract in NFL history.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.