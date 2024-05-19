Dallas Cowboys 2024 OTAs, mandatory minicamp schedule
Rookie minicamp is in the books, and now the Dallas Cowboys will integrate the 2024 rookie class with the team's veterans for the start of OTA offseason workouts.
OTAs will get underway at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, May 21, with three days of workouts.
After the practice session on Thursday, May 23 wraps up, the players will get a five-day break before returning to the field for the second week of OTA practices from Wednesday, May 29 through Friday, May 31.
When OTAs conclude, it will be a three-day break in Big D before mandatory minicamp begins on Tuesday, June 4.
OTA Offseason Workouts
Mandatory Minicamp
May 21-23, 29-31
June 4-6
Of course, the team's OTAs and minicamp will be clouded by the expected absence of All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is looking for a blockbuster contract extension as he prepares to enter the final year of his current deal.
Lamb's absence will allow opportunities for younger receivers like Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy.
The workouts will also be crucial for defensive players, who will get their first hands-on experience with new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer as they look to start on the right foot.
Dallas will then break until kicking off training camp in their temporary home in Oxnard, California in July.