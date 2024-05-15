Cowboys' Trey Lance expected to get 'a ton of reps' in OTAs and training camp
Trey Lance has yet to find his footing in the NFL, but the Dallas Cowboys offered him a fresh start after a trade with the San Francisco 49ers last season.
Lance served as the team's third-string quarterback after the trade, but this year, after a full offseason in Dallas, he could find a bigger role.
The Cowboys declined Lance's fifth-year option, however, they plan to give him more opportunities leading up to the 2024 season to show the team what he brings to the table.
Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer confirmed as much, saying the team plans to give Lance "a ton of reps" during OTAs and training camp.
"We know Dak [Prescott]. We know ‘Coop’ [Rush]," Schottenheimer said, via Clarence Hill of the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram. "There’s so much he doesn’t know that he’s got to figure out. And so that’s what’s exciting about that if he can be he can be a really good player because he’s wired the right way and the way he works. We just got to give them the opportunity to show us that with the year under his belt and being comfortable.
"It’s gonna be all about getting him a ton of reps throughout OTAs, mini camp, and then training camp. You’re gonna see him getting a ton right leading into the preseason."
Lance was a part of two FCS championship teams at North Dakota State and was named the 2020 FCS Championship Game MVP, but he started only 17 games in his three years with the Bison.
He finished his college career with a perfect 17-0 record, 2,947 yards passing, 30 touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, Lance added 1,325 yards and 18 scores.
That was enough for the San Francisco 49ers to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
With the 49ers, Lance played in 8 games with four starts, throwing for 797 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He rushed for 235 and one touchdown.
Schottenheimer hopes the additional reps will allow Lance to get comfortable in the Cowboys system and show the team what he brings.
"Our big objective from the time he got back is obviously making sure he’s good with this system, which has been great," Schottenheimer said. "Number two, is getting his fundamentals where we want them. OK. A guy that was at North Dakota State and San Francisco. The way they teach quarterbacks very different than how we teach a West Coast quarterback. It’s been a totally different light put on him now because we’re excited about the skills where we see the talent.
"The best thing he does to this day is still improvise and move. So now let’s see what concepts he likes to see what he’s comfortable doing from a protection standpoint of solving problems and things like that. And over the time, we’re gonna get that figured out so we could put together a really good package for him when he’s got it to go play."
The Cowboys are entering a crucial season with Dak Prescott in a contract year. After Jared Goff's massive contract extension, the Cowboys will have a difficult decision with their star quarterback at the end of the year.
If Lance can excel with the opportunities he is given in the preseason, it could make the Cowboys decision a little easier.