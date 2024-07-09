Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 61
Folks, we are just 61 days away from seeing cleats on the field for the Dallas Cowboys.
I'm not sure you can smell most stadium grass anymore because it is artificial, but the feeling still remains; the aroma of football season is here.
With 61 days to go, it's time to discuss the greatest player in Cowboys history to wear the No. 61. Call him "The Kitchen," if you please.
Nate Newton - G/T
Although drafted In the USFL, Nate Newton signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in 1986 after the USFL fizzled out. Not often does an undrafted player become one of the most important players in a franchise's history, but Newton is one of the elite few.
Newton spent 13 years with the Cowboys (86-98), achieving many accolades: a three-time Super Bowl champion, a six-time Pro Bowler, and a two-time first-team All-Pro.
After reading up on Newton's career. I think Cowboys fans can make the case that the former guard could have a bust in Canton. Although, being a guard makes it difficult for the case to be made, which is something I never understood.
Greatness should be celebrated, no matter the position. This is why today we celebrate Nate Newton.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —