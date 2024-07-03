3 potential Dallas Cowboys trade targets ahead of 2024 training camp
Despite claims they would be "all-in," the Dallas Cowboys have been all quiet this offseason. They did have a solid draft and added veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks in free agency, but outside of that, they didn't do much to improve their roster.
With training camp set to begin later in July, there's still time for the Cowboys to add some much-needed talent.
They've had some success in the past when it comes to trades, including moves to add Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore in 2023.
That's why it wouldn't be a bad idea for them to look for veteran help once again.
Here we identify three players who could be available that would help improve the Cowboys' chances of repeating in the NFC East.
Khalil Davis, Houston Texans, Defensive Tackle
The Houston Texans were strong against the run in 2023 and should be once again in 2024. They not only return the majority of their stars, but also signed Tim Settle to a two-year deal worth $6 million. His arrival means Khalil Davis will be pushed down the depth chart and might not see the field nearly as often.
A journeyman who has already played for three teams in three years, Davis appeared in 15 games with one start for Houston. He recorded 32 tackles and two sacks, while playing in 41 percent of their defensive snaps, earning a respectable 60.7 in run defense according to PFF.
DeMarcus Lawrence could be in final year as a Cowboy; he's been one of the best
That might not be the run-stuffer this defense needs, but the 6-foot-2, 310-pounder from Nebraska boasted a better grade than every defensive tackle on Dallas outside of Osa Odighiziwa. With Mazi Smith as an unquestioned starter yet still a question mark, an emergency backup plan isn't a bad idea.
Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns, Wide Receiver
Elijah Moore was the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While he's put up some decent numbers, he has yet to live up to his potential.
In two seasons with the New York Jets, he had 80 receptions for 984 yards with six touchdowns. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2023, along with the No. 74 pick in the draft, for the No. 42 overall selection.
Should the Dallas Cowboys consider trading CeeDee Lamb?
With the Browns, he improved his receptions and yardage, going for 640 yards on 59 catches, but had just two touchdowns. Ironically enough, he's potentially sliding down the depth chart due to the promise being shown by Cedric Tillman, who the Browns selected with the No. 74 pick from New York.
Cleveland also added Jerry Jeudy this offseason and signed him to a three-year extension. Moore is a free agent in 2025 and rather than watching him leave for nothing, the Browns might be willing to take a pick from Dallas and give more snaps to Tillman.
Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears, Running Back
This offseason, the Chicago Bears signed D'Andre Swift to a three-year, $24 million to be the feature back. With him taking over, that means Khalil Herbert will slide down the depth chart, but his slide might not end at No. 2.
As good as Herbert has been, the Bears also have Roschon Johnson, a fourth-round pick from 2023. Johnson, a 225-pound bruiser from Texas, had 352 yards on the ground and 209 through the air as a rookie. His potential might be enough for Chicago to decide to trade Herbert, who is in the final year of his rookie deal.
In three seasons, Herbert has 1,775 yards rushing with an average of 4.9 yards per attempt. The problem is he's only 5-foot-9 and 212 pounds, and has struggled with durability. After playing in 17 games as a rookie, he missed four in 2022 and five in 2023.
Dallas currently has an unimpressive stable of running backs led by Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle. Adding Herbert to the committee could be the shot in the arm they need to go from abysmal to average.
With a decent passing attack, an average ground game could be enough to keep the offense on task.
