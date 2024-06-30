Best Cowboys players for your fantasy football dynasty league
Fantasy Football has taken over the NFL. It's impossible to watch a game anymore without a ticker keeping us up to date with each player's performance.
While there are different types of leagues, the Dynasty League has gained popularity recently. This style allows league managers to hold onto their players, giving them more investment in their entire career rather than just a single season.
For Dallas Cowboys fans, there are several players worthy of consideration in such a league.
Here we look at the five best options, starting with two late-round fliers and then diving into three more trustworthy established stars.
Ryan Flournoy, Wide Receiver
Despite being a late-round pick, Ryan Flournoy has already earned much respect in the Cowboys building. He showed up to their offseason workouts ready to prove himself and turned in one impressive play after another.
A product of Southeast Missouri State, the 6-foot-1, 202-pounder has been identified as a rookie who could "explode" this season.
With the WR3 position wide open, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Flournoy can steal this role out of the gate. Even if that doesn't happen in 2024, the future is bright for the big-bodied wideout, making him worthy of a late-round flier to stash for the future.
Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver
If Flournoy cannot secure the third wide receiver spot, it will be due to the presence of Jalen Tolbert. The third-year receiver had a rookie campaign to forget, with just two receptions for 12 yards. He improved drastically in 2023 with 22 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
His comfort in the offense grew as the season progressed, and the WR3 spot is his to lose. If he can capitalize on the opportunity, he'll be in line for a big campaign — and he's been impressive in offseason workouts thus far. Of course, there's no guarantee, which makes this selection risky. Still, the potential payoff could be worth rolling the dice.
Dak Prescott, Quarterback
Dak Prescott might not have as much time left in the league as some of the other star quarterbacks, but that doesn't mean he's not worth selecting in a dynasty league. Prescott turns 31 this season but he's shown no signs of slowing down.
In fact, he's been moving in the opposite direction. He is coming off the best season of his career and is the eighth-highest-ranked fantasy QB, according to ESPN.
Prescott completed nearly 70 percent of his passing attempts for 4,516 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine picks. He hasn't run the ball as much as he did early in his career, but he still had two touchdowns in 2023. This year, it wouldn't be a surprise to see that number increase due to the lack of options in the ground game.
The issues with their rushing attack are another reason to consider Prescott since he'll be throwing the ball more than ever. As for his future prospects, he will either continue to put up the numbers he has in Dallas or go to a team willing to spend and put talent around him in 2025.
Jake Ferguson, Tight End
In just his second season in the league, Jake Ferguson was a top-10 tight end in Fantasy Football. The Wisconsin product burst onto the scene with 761 yards and five touchdowns on 71 receptions.
He won't be a late-round steal as he was in 2023, but there's no reason to think he won't be worth a much earlier selection, either.
Even with Luke Schoonmaker behind him, Ferguson will get more targets in 2024. Michael Gallup is gone, and the Cowboys' ground game is a concern. That's going to lead to more passing than ever, and Ferguson will be one of the main beneficiaries.
CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver
Entering the 2024 season, CeeDee Lamb is the No. 1 wide receiver in fantasy, according to the experts at ESPN.
It's hard to argue against this, considering the numbers he put up in 2023. Lamb led the league with 135 receptions and set a Dallas franchise record with 1,749 yards. He added 12 touchdowns as a receiver and two more on the ground.
Lamb is currently in the midst of a holdout, but he's still worthy of an early pick in dynasty leagues. Even if the holdout impacts him in 2024, he's among the top young wideouts at just 25. His name will be atop the leaderboards for the next several years.
