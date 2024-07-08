Who is the most famous celebrity fan for each NFC East team?
The NFL regular season is just around the corner and, once we kick off the new year, we will see the stars coming out to show their support for their favorite teams.
Everyone shows up near the end of the season if their "team" is still in the playoff race, but some celebrities are there from Week 1.
Yahoo Sports put together a list of the most famous celebrity fan for each NFL team, so who made the cut?
Let's take a look at the celebs we may see in the stands when the Cowboys meet their division rivals throughout the year.
Dallas Cowboys - Post Malone
Post Malone is a longtime Cowboys fan. He even opened a first-of-its-kind Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant in 2023, and unveiled a Cowboys-themed streetwear line.
It's rare to see a celebrity have such strong loyalty to their favorite teams these days, so shoutout to Post Malone for being ride-or-die with the 'Boys.
New York Giants - Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman may be best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, but did you know he is also a superfan of the New York Giants?
It was news to me, but it does make sense.
Jackman has plenty of experience on Broadway, most recently starring in the revival production of The Music Man in 2022.
Philadelphia Eagles - Bradley Cooper
We have another actor checking in on the list with Bradley Cooper. Admittedly, I would have gone with someone who was West Philadelphia born and raised and spent most of their days on the playground like Will Smith, but maybe that's just me.
Cooper is a die-hard Eagles fan beyond his role in Silver Linings Playbook, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.
Washington Commanders - Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant was born in Washington, DC, so it only makes sense for him to root for the NFL team from the DMV.
Last year, Durant was even spotted at the Washington Commanders' open practice as a fan during training camp. That takes dedication.
