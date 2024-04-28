Cowboys Have 4 players changing their numbers
The Cowboys have 8 new draftees and Tyler Guyton is the only player to choose his number (60) but it hasn't stopped current Cowboys players from changing their numbers.
Jalen Tolbert who initially wore 18 will now be wearing number 1. Number 1 was initially worn by Jayron Kearse last year and Kearse is currently looking for a home as a free agent. With Jalent Tolbert switching numbers linebacker Damone Clark will be the new number 18 switching from 33.
Martavis Bryant a practice squad player last year will be repping number 84 and Cowboys second year player Demarvion Overshown will be changing from number 35 to 13 (Michael Gallup's old number).
As these players embrace their new jersey numbers the "look good feel good" mentality comes to mind hopefully translating to improved performance on the field.